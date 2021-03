Adams compiled 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and two steals over 24 minutes in Monday's 139-110 loss to Lakeland.

Adams was a key contributor for the BayHawks throughout most of the G League season, but he was unable to generate considerable production in Monday's quarterfinal loss. The 25-year-old averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 29.1 minutes per game this year.