Adams tallied 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, three steals and one assist over 22 minutes in Wednesday's 127-87 win over the G League Ignite.

Adams has been a member of the starting lineup for each of the first five games of the G League season, and he remained effective in Wednesday's blowout win. He was one of five players to score at least 15 points for the BayHawks, and he tied for the team lead with three steals against the Ignite. Adams is now averaging 14.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 25.1 minutes per game this year.