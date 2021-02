Adams logged 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes in Tuesday's 106-103 win over the Mad Ants.

Adams was relatively efficient from the floor Tuesday, and he was one of two BayHawks to top 20 points in the narrow win over the Mad Ants. Through the first eight games of the G League season, Adams is averaging 16.9 points and 5.3 rebounds over 28.3 minutes per contest.