Jalen Adams: Shines again for Erie
Adams put up 33 points (14-28 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes Tuesday in Erie's 138-126 loss to Maine.
Since getting cut by the Pelicans in the preseason, the undrafted rookie from Connecticut has made a strong case to earn a look from an NBA team -- either on a two-way contract or a 10-day deal -- in the second half of the season. After another big scoring day, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard is averaging 19.7 points (on 47.5 percent shooting from the field) to go with 4.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 2.5 triples and 1.6 steals in 33.9 minutes over 22 appearances with Erie.
