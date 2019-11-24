Adams recorded 27 points (11-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and two steals over 43 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Raptors 905.

The 23-year-old logged his first double-double of the season as the Bayhawks took the game to triple overtime Saturday. Adams has averaged 23 points and 5.7 assists per game over his first six appearances.