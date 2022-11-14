Adaway notched 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, an assist and a steal across 37 minutes in Saturday's 106-98 win over Lakeland.

Adaway has been one of Austin's most consistent performers during the early days of the G-League season, as the former St. Bonaventure standout has scored at least 19 points in three of his first four appearances. It's early in the season, but the numbers are encouraging since he's putting up 18.0 points per game while shooting 53.1 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range.