Adaway ended with 20 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 31 minutes in Friday's loss against the Legends.

Adaway had a rough shooting performance, but he compensated for that by posting solid numbers across all the other major categories. Even if he doesn't score at an efficient rate, his ability to stuff the stat sheet should be enough to make him a decent asset.