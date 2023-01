Adaway notched 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and an assist across 31 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss to Mexico City.

Adaway led the Spurs' bench in scoring and was one of four players that registered double-digit points in this contest for a struggling Austin team. The former St. Bonaventure product hasn't escaped the team's struggles, though, and he's only averaging 4.5 points per game in the regular season.