Adaway notched 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a steal across 35 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Vipers.

Adaway ended just three rebounds shy of a double-double, but even if he couldn't reach that mark, he still posted a solid stat line. He's scored in double digits in just two of his last five outings, though, so he needs to show more consistency on a game-to-game basis going forward.