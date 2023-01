Crutcher tallied 16 points (6-17 FG, 4-13 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and three steals over 40 minutes during Friday's 136-133 overtime win over Lakeland.

Crutcher saw a balanced performance offensively and defensively during Friday's victory, finishing as one of seven Swarm players in double figures in scoring. Crutcher has averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in his last seven appearances.