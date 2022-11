Crutcher notched 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six rebounds and five assists in 43 minutes during Saturday's 93-91 loss to Long Island.

Crutcher surpassed the double-digit scoring mark for the sixth time in seven games, recording the first game of the year with at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists. Crutcher has averaged 16.5 points, 4.3 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals this season.