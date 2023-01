Crutcher tallied 16 points (5-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Sunday's 121-117 loss to Delaware.

Crutcher was one of six Swarm players in double-figures during Sunday's loss, finishing with an all-around showing while posting a team-high-tying mark from three. Crutcher has averaged 16.8 points, 4.6 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals over his last five games.