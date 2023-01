Crutcher notched 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block over 25 minutes during Saturday's 116-102 win over Wisconsin.

Crutcher put forth a balanced showing in Saturday's win, finishing as one of six Swarm players to score 10 or more points. Crutcher has averaged 14.6 points, 4.2 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals over his last 11 games.