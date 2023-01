Crutcher notched 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 112-105 loss to Windy City.

Crutcher finished one of five Swarm players with 10 or more points in Saturday's loss even while struggling shooting from the field. Crutcher has averaged 15.1 points, 4.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals over his last 10 games.