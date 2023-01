Crutcher posted 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 131-124 loss to Capital City.

Crutcher was one of four Swarm players to reach double figures in scoring in Saturday's defeat, his third straight regular season outing of 10 or more points. Crutcher has averaged 17.7 points, 4.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds over his last three games.