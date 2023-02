Crutcher tallied 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Friday's 120-106 loss to Maine.

Crutcher finished as one of six Swarm players with 10 or more points, also leading the team in rebounds while finishing one board shy of a double-double. Crutcher has averaged 15.5 points, 4.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds over 20 regular-season games.