Crutcher tallied 22 points (8-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists and two rebounds over 27 minutes during Friday's 138-137 win over Fort Wayne.

Crutcher led the team in shots made from three while finishing with a team-high-tying scoring total Friday. Crutcher has averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 steal over 15 regular-season contests.