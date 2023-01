Crutcher finished with 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 125-93 loss to Westchester.

Crutcher was one of six Swarm players in double figures in scoring, leading the starting five in the category during Tuesday's loss. Crutcher has averaged 16.3 points, 3.8 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in six appearances during the regular season.