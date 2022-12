Crutcher finished with 31 points (11-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and three rebounds in 42 minutes during Friday's 123-120 win over Maine.

Crutcher returned to the Swarm lineup after missing time due to illness, leading the team in scoring while finishing second in assists. Crutcher has now tallied 30 or more points in two straight games.