Crutcher finished with 27 points (8-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, three steals and one rebound in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 123-116 loss to Raptors 905.

Crutcher led the team in scoring with a team-high three steals defensively, recording his second straight game of at least 20 points with two or more steals. Crutcher has averaged 16.0 points, 4.8 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals in five games this season.