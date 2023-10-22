The Pelicans waived Crutcher on Saturday, Keith Smith of Spotrac reports.

Crutcher is among several players that New Orleans waived before Saturday's deadline, and if he goes through waivers unclaimed, then he'd have to report to the franchise's G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron. Crutcher was signed last week, and he'd be better suited to play in the G League since has appeared in 57 games (39 starts) over the past two seasons with the Hornets' G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, averaging 15.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 32.7 minutes per contest.