Crutcher tallied 27 points (10-16 FG, 7-10 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds in 41 minutes during Sunday's 112-105 win over Capital City.

Crutcher finished with team-high-tying totals in scoring and shots made, leading the team with seven threes. In 13 games this season, Crutcher has averaged 20.9 points, 5.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds for Greensboro.