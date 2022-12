Crutcher posted 28 points (10-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, two steals, one rebound and one block in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 113-108 loss to Long Island.

Crutcher led the Swarm in scoring, finishing two points shy of surpassing the 30-point mark for the third time this year. Crutcher has posted 20 or more points in nine contests this season.