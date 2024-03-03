Crutcher became a free agent Sunday after his 10-day contract with the Pelicans expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

New Orleans had the option of bringing Crutcher back on a second 10-day deal, but the Pelicans will instead bring guard Izaiah Brockington aboard on a fresh 10-day pact to fill the open spot on the roster. During his first taste of NBA action, Crutcher made just one three-minute appearance for the Pelicans, missing his only field-goal attempt and recording no other statistics. He'll likely stick around in the organization and join the G League's Birmingham Squadron.