Crutcher notched 22 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and one rebound in 32 minutes during Thursday's 109-90 win over G League Ignite.

Crutcher led the Swarm in assists while posting the third-highest scoring total, finishing two dishes shy of a double-double. Crutcher has averaged 19.5 points, 5.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 15 games this year.