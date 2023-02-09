Crutcher finished with 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and nine assists over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 128-119 loss to Salt Lake City.
Crutcher led the team in assists while finishing as one of five Swarm players in double figures in scoring Wednesday. Crutcher has averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 steal over 15 regular-season games.
