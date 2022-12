Crutcher posted 14 points (5-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists and two rebounds in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 108-91 loss to Sioux Falls.

Crutcher led the Swarm in assists, finishing two dishes shy of a double-double in Tuesday's defeat. Crutcher has averaged 19.5 points, 5.6 assists and 2.4 assists in 15 appearances this season.