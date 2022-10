The Hornets waived Crutcher on Saturday, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Crutcher signed on with the Hornets for camp after playing for the team's G League affiliate last season. He stated his case for a roster spot in the training camp and the preseason, but it wasn't enough to land a spot. Assuming he goes unclaimed on waivers, Crutcher is likely bound for the G League again.