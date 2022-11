Crutcher finished with 20 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals in 45 minutes during Saturday's 131-130 overtime loss to College Park.

Crutcher posted a new season-high scoring total in Saturday's loss, his first 20-point outing of the year for Greensboro. Crutcher has averaged 16.2 points, 6.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds in four games this season.