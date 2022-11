Crutcher tallied 35 points (14-25 FG, 7-16 3Pt), nine assists and one rebound in 44 minutes during Friday's 111-105 loss to Delaware.

Crutcher set a season in scoring during Friday's loss, leading the team in field goals made along with burying seven threes. Crutcher has averaged 18.9 points, 5.2 assists and 1.3 rebounds in nine games this year.