Crutcher posted 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt), six assists, two rebounds, two steals and one rebound over 40 minutes during Saturday's 117-100 loss to Lakeland.

Crutcher led all Swarm players in scoring and threes made, also leading the team in assists in Saturday's loss. Crutcher has averaged 16.8 points, 4.1 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals over his last eight games.