Crutcher finished with 13 points (5-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 122-95 loss to Long Island.

Crutcher was one of five Swarm players in double figures in scoring, surpassing the double-digit point mark behind a strong performance from three. Crutcher has averaged 20.5 points, 3.5 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in two regular season appearances.