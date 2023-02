Crutcher tallied 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five assists and one rebound over 29 minutes during Sunday's 133-122 win over Windy City.

Crutcher was one of three Swarm starters in double figures in scoring, finishing second among starters in assists during Sunday's win. Crutcher has averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 steal over his last 15 games.