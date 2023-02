Crutcher notched 23 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes during Saturday's 122-110 win over Maine.

Crutcher led the Swarm bench in scoring while posting a team-high-tying mark from three in Saturday's win. Crutcher has averaged 15.5 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds over 21 regular-season contests.