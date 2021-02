Green added 21 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three steals and one assist during Saturday's win over Raptors 905.

The Fresno, California native had once again another fine offensive performance, as Green reached double figures while finishing a plus-nine over just 23 minutes of action. Green is currently averaging 17.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in three games played with the Ignite.