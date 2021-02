Green produced 21 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block during Friday's win over the Blue.

The electric guard finished second among Igniter performers by reaching the 21-point mark thanks particularly to a fantastic shooting outing from inside the arc. The 19-year-old will likely continue to have many more opportunities to showcase his skills in the G League this season as he is a highly-touted NBA prospect.