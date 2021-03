Green recored 30 points (11-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and three steals during Monday's loss to Raptors 905.

Green saved his best game for last but it ultimately wasn't enough as the Raptors 905 upended the Ignite in the G League Quarterfinals. The 19-year-old posted a new season high with his eighth game reaching at least the 20-point mark. The guard finished his G League campaign averaging 17.9 points and 4.1 rebounds.