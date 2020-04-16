Jalen Green: Forgoing college for G League

Green, one of the top high-school prospects from the Class of 2020, plans to announce Thursday that he'll forgo college basketball and instead enter the G League's professional pathway program, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

In recent years, high-end prospects such as Emmanuel Mudiay, Terrance Ferguson, LaMelo Ball and R.J. Hampton have passed on college basketball in favor of playing a year professionally overseas before entering the NBA draft, but Green's decision to remain stateside establishes a new precedent. Through the pathway program, which launched in October 2018, Green is expected to earn about $125,000 in salary while having the benefit of taking part in a specialized structure that will allow him to continue his basketball development. A McDonald's All-American, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard averaged 31.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game during his senior season at Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif. He's viewed as an early frontrunner for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.