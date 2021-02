Green registered 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt), four rebounds, three steals and one block during Monday's loss to Long Island.

This was Green's best outing from three so far this season, as the 19-year-old nearly went perfect beyond the arc on his way to the 20-point mark. It was the fourth time that Green has reached the plateau but first time in four games. Currently across eight games played, the guard is averaging 17.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists.