Green mustered 26 points (9-14 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, one rebound and one block during Saturday's win over Canton.

Green followed up his superb performance a game prior with another fantastic one, though this time the guard topped his previous season high offensively with 26 Saturday. It was his sixth time reaching the 20-point mark and now across 11 outings with the Ignite, Green is averaging 18.3 points along with 4.2 rebounds.