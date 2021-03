Green mustered 20 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals during Wednesday's loss to Agua Caliente.

Green managed to reach the 20-point mark for a third time over the past four games, as the guard continued his hot start offensively to the season. Through the first 14 games with the Ignite, Green is currently posting 17.6 points along with 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per outing.