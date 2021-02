Green had 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block during Wednesday's loss to Erie.

Likewise with every Ignite player Wednesday, Green had a rough go-around from three as the Ignite were handed their first loss of the season. Green is shooting just 22.7 percent from deep over his past two outings but the 19-year-old is still averaging a superb 18.8 points per game.