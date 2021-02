Green had 24 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals during Friday's loss to Salt Lake City.

This was arguably the 19-year-old's best performance of the season so far, as Green led the Ignite offensively with a new season high while making plenty of other statistical contributions. In now 10 games played in the G League, Green is posting 17.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per outing.