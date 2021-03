Green amassed 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists during Saturday's win over Austin.

Green managed at least 18 points for a third straight game, as the guard has now scored in double figures in all but one contest this season. The 19-year-old is currently averaging a team-high 17.9 points along with 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.