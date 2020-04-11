Jalen Harris: Declares for 2020 Draft

Harris has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

Harris is declaring following his junior season at Nevada. He averaged 21.6 points on 16.6 shots, 6.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.0 minutes. Those numbers led to him being named to the Mountain West All-Conference First Team. That said, at the time of his declaration, he was outside of the ESPN top 100.