The Jazz waived Hood-Schifino on Thursday, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
The Jazz are also waiving Josh Richardson, but they will hold onto KJ Martin. Hood-Schifino, who made just two appearances this season due to a left hamstring injury, could draw interest on the open market for teams looking to give the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft another chance.
