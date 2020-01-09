Play

Jalen Hudson: Adds 18 points from bench

Hudson scored 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and added four rebounds and two assists during Sunday's G League win over the Blue.

Hudson was coming off a two-point effort the last time out so this was a welcome bounceback. The Florida product is averaging 13.3 points in 20 G League games this season.

Our Latest Stories