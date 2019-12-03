Jalen Hudson: Chips in 13 off bench

Hudson scored 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-0 FT) three rebounds, one assist and one steal during Friday's G League loss to Greensboro.

Hudson served as the sixth man, leading the bench with 21 minutes played and 13 points scored. The 23-year-old is averaging 12.1 points and 3.1 rebounds in nine games with the Go-Go this year.