Jalen Hudson: Chips in 13 off bench
Hudson scored 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-0 FT) three rebounds, one assist and one steal during Friday's G League loss to Greensboro.
Hudson served as the sixth man, leading the bench with 21 minutes played and 13 points scored. The 23-year-old is averaging 12.1 points and 3.1 rebounds in nine games with the Go-Go this year.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...