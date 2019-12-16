Jalen Hudson: Leads team in rebounds
Hudson scored 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added seven rebounds and an assist during Friday's G League win over Lakeland.
Hudson started on the bench in this one, but played 31 minutes. He led the team in rebounds while finishing second in scoring.
