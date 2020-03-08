Jalen Hudson: Puts up eight in G League loss
Hudson scored eight points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and added four assists in Saturday's G League loss to Wisconsin.
Hudson has played in back-to-back games, putting up 15 points. He had sat out the previous four contests.
